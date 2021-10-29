By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologist predict rainy weather in Baku on October 30. Northeast wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be +10-12 °C at night, +13-15 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 775 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainstorms are expected in some regions. Snow will fall in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in the morning and at night. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-9 °C at night, +11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 - +2 °C at night, and +3-+6 °C in the daytime.

