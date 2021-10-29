A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 29 October.

The new edition includes articles: Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Turkey writing history together; Heydar Aliyev Foundation contributes to intercultural dialogue; Experts eye psychological effects of pandemic; God of Artillery: General Aliagha Shikhlinski etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.