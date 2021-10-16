By Trend

Over the past 25-30 years, no other country in the world has independently conducted such a large-scale post-conflict reconstruction, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said during the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated settlements of Sugovushan and Talish, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, Azerbaijan has shown the whole world a unique example of post-conflict reconstruction and restoration.

"The countries of the world over the past 25-30 years have not independently carried out such a large-scale reconstruction in the post-conflict period. Although in similar cases in other regions, the restoration was carried out mainly with the direct participation of international organizations, in the case of Azerbaijan, these projects are being implemented at the expense of internal resources and in a short time.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps also see that the situation in Talish village, which we are visiting now, is not much different from the situation in other previously occupied territories. Over the course of 30 years of occupation, everything here was completely destroyed, a policy of destruction and plundering of property belonging to the citizens of Azerbaijan was pursued. Azerbaijan intends and is fully determined to restore these territories in a short time and return our former internally displaced persons to their native lands," Hajiyev said.

On October 16, a visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan and local media to the liberated territories of the Tartar region was organized. During the visit, under the leadership of the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Administration of the Head of State Hikmet Hajiyev, the diplomats get acquainted with Sugovushan and Talish villages.

