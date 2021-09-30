By Trend

"Very productive 8th Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan. Holding this event in times of global pandemic is yet another clear proof of our shared vision for economic development and sustainable growth," he wrote.

