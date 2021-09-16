By Trend

Repair and construction works have been completed in 36 schools out of 45 that were damaged during the 44-day war, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Elchin Kerimov, consultant of the Department for the Organization and Management of General Education of the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.

Work on the reconstruction of other schools is underway, he said.

"By September 15, 37 schools were opened, 15 of them are of the modular-type. By the end of 2021, 32 more schools are expected to put into operation, 16 of which are of a modular-type,” Kerimov added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz