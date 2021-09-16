By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has shared condolences with Islamabad over the deadly attack on Pakistani servicemen during a counter-terrorism operation, the Defence Ministry reported on September 16.

In a letter addressed to Chairman of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza on September 16, Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov said:

"I’m deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of servicemen of the fraternal Pakistani armed forces in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan during a counter-terrorism reconnaissance operation,” Hasanov wrote in the letter.

Servicemen from the Pakistani special forces are involved in joint drills along with the Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces as part of the Three Brothers - 2021 international exercises in Azerbaijan.

The drills which started on September 12 will last until September 20.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Turkey and Pakistan were among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. The two fraternal countries also support Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Furthermore, the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan have signed the Baku Declaration on cooperation. The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliaments on July 27, 2021.

