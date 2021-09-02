By Trend

We hope that in the near future the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will prosper more and more, employee of the "Dunyo" news agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Mahmud Babanazarov told Trend during a visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan

"What we saw in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation could not but sadden us. No matter what religion a person belongs to, it is unethical to mock the departed. Everything is destroyed here, all trees are cut down and nothing grows. We, led by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, supported the fair position of Azerbaijan. Our President said that the events that have taken place are the restoration of historical justice," he said.

As Babanazarov noted, Uzbekistan supports the Azerbaijani brothers and hopes for the prosperity of these territories in the near future: "For this, Azerbaijan has all the resources and potential. Let's hope that people will settle here again and peace will reign".

