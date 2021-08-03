By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Yashat Foundation has allocated AZN 22.6 million ($13.2M) to improve living conditions of martyrs' families and wounded servicemen after receiving 5,667 appeals from them, Azertag reported on August 3.

Yashat was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during the Second Karabakh War.

Moreover, AZN 5.6 million ($3.2M) were allocated to pay for the medical and educational expenses of 2,357 such citizens.

The Foundation also repaid AZN 3.8 million ($2.2M) in loans following appeals by 1,152 martyrs' family members and disabled war veterans.

Furthermore, a total of 120 seriously wounded servicemen were sent to Turkey for treatment with Yashat’s help. Sixty-four of them have fully recovered and fifty-six are currently receiving treatment.

Likewise, within the framework of a project "They have been entrusted to us", 100 martyrs' children born after the Patriotic War received financial assistance in the amount of AZN 1,000 ($588.2) and deposits in the amount of AZN 5,000 ($2,941) have been opened in their names.

Additionally, Foundation has also organized a summer camp for children of martyrs who lost their lives during the Karabakh war of last year. It is planned to organize six camps with the participation of 300 children.

Set up in 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of August 3, the foundation has collected over AZN 61.6 million ($36.2M).

A single database created in accordance with a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev in November 2020 contains detailed information on the assessment and elimination of damage caused to civilians and state property, including infrastructure facilities and businesses during the Patriotic War.

