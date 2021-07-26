Armenian armed forces units have once again committed a provocation on the Kalbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

On July 26, starting from 03:00 (GMT +4) the Armenian armed forces from the combat positions located in various directions in the territory of the Basarkechar region using small arms and grenade launchers intensively shelled the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of the Kalbajar region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction are undertaking adequate retaliatory actions.

Notably, On July 25, at about 15:30, Armenian armed forces units in the positions located near Yukhari Shorzha village of the Basarkechar region using sniper rifle and assault rifle periodically subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Zeylik village of the Kalbajar region.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.

The opposing side was suppressed by return fire.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz