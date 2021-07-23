President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the city of Ganja as part of his visit to the western part of the country on July 22.

The head of state viewed the crime scenes caused by Armenia's irresponsible missile attacks against innocent civilians and energy infrastructure, Azertag reported.

After familiarizing himself with the traces of Armenian fascism, President Ilham Aliyev laid flowers around the completely destroyed residential buildings as a sign of respect for the memory of the killed civilians.

