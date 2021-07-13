By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation, which was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during the Second Karabakh War, sent eight more seriously injured war veterans to Turkey for treatment, the foundation reported on July 13.

Veterans Huseynov Tural, Bagirov Yashar, Mammadov Mahammad, Mammadzade Adem, Nagiyev Shixseyid, Novruzov Rashad, Maharramov Akbar and Qurbanli Ruslan will receive treatment in Turkey.

The foundation will monitor the veterans' treatment process until their full recovery.

To date, 120 war veterans have been sent to Turkey for treatment. The treatment of 50 of them has already been successfully completed and they have returned home. In addition, the Foundation also provides medicines for the treatment of wounded war veterans.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of July 13, the foundation has collected over AZN 38.7 million ($22.7M).

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz