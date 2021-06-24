By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed the fulfilment of trilateral agreements signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in November 2020 and January 2021, Azertag reported on June 23.

In a telephone conversation that took place on June 23, the two leaders focused on the practical aspects of the aforesaid documents and paid special attention to the intensification of work in the trilateral format on the restoration of economic ties and transport communications in the South Caucasus.

During the discussion of the current issues on the bilateral agenda, Aliyev and Putin affirmed mutual resolution to further strengthen the Azerbaijan-Russia strategic partnership.

The heads of state agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said that the trilateral working group, consisting of the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian deputy prime ministers will continue its activity after the formation of a new Armenian government. He said that until now, a constructive approach was observed at the meetings.

The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia signed the second deal since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed document aims to unblock all economic and transport communications in the region.

