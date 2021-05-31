By Trend

Restoration of the mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif in the Azerbaijan city of Shusha liberated from Armenian occupation, continues, Trend reports.

The restoration work is scheduled to be ended by June.

A group of experts led by Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has developed a project to restore the mausoleum.

During the restoration, the original appearance of the mausoleum will be preserved despite the use of modern technologies.

The mausoleum was built in 1982 over the grave of the genius poet in the area near Dzhidir Duzyu.

After the occupation of Shusha by Armenia in 1992, the mausoleum was completely destroyed.

