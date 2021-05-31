By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Parliament discussed and adopted the bill ‘On Shusha city - cultural capital of Azerbaijan’ at the plenary session held on May 31 in the third reading, Trend reports referring to a source in the parliament.

The bill provides for such issues as the creation of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha and a special fund associated with it.

In accordance with the document, preference will be given to environmentally friendly modes of transport in the city.

Shusha had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. through late Nov. 2020.

