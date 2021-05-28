28 May 2021 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
205
Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.
"Your Excellency, on the occasion of the celebration of Your National Day I would like to send Your Excellency all my congratulations together with my very best wishes for your personal well-being and for a happy future of the people of Azerbaijan," Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri said.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz