6 May 2021 12:10 (UTC+04:00)
184
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 6 May.
The new edition includes articles: Azerbaijan Railways increases cargo transportation; Isfar Sarabski releases new album; Envoy says Uzbekistan interested in Karabakh's rehabilitation; New batch pf mine-clearance equipment delivered from Turkey, etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.