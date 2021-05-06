A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 6 May.

The new edition includes articles: Azerbaijan Railways increases cargo transportation; Isfar Sarabski releases new album; Envoy says Uzbekistan interested in Karabakh's rehabilitation; New batch pf mine-clearance equipment delivered from Turkey, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.