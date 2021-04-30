President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin over the deadly accident on Mount Meron, Azertag reported on April 30.

In a letter addressed to Rivlin, Aliyev said: “Dear Mr. President, we are very devastated to know fatalities and injuries of many people during the religious rituals held on Mount Meron.”

“Due to this tragedy, I express my deep condolences on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan to you, to the families and relatives of the dead and to the friendly people of Israel, and wish recovery to the injured,” the letter reads.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to Israel in its official Twitter account.

At least 44 civilians were killed and many others injured after a stamped broke out as crowds of people gathered at Mount Meron religious bonfire-lighting ceremony for the holiday of Lag Ba’omer in Israel on Friday.

