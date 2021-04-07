By Trend

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade and the heads of religious confessions of Azerbaijan, who are on a visit to Aghdam region, have visited the Aghdam Juma Mosque, Trend reports on April 7.

Pashazade and the heads of religious confessions prayed for the repose of the souls of martyrs who died in battles for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Then the prayer was performed in the mosque.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade, members of the Gazi Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office, head of the Community of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan Milikh Yevdayev, head of the European Jewish Community in Baku Alexander Sharovski, ordinary of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete, head of the Albanian-Udi Christian community Robert Mobili are on a visit to Aghdam.

