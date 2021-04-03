By Trend

The April 2016 battles had clearly shown that the truth is on the side of Azerbaijan, Associate Professor of the Political Science and Sociology Department of the Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanov, member of the Expert Council of the ’Officers of Russia’ organization, Alexander Perendzhiev, told Trend.

“Azerbaijan had demonstrated determination and ability to liberate its occupied lands. But at that time, official Baku again gave Armenia a chance to solve all the problems at the negotiating table on the basis of already reached bilateral agreements, for example, the ‘Madrid principles’,” Perendzhiev stressed.

According to the expert, the leadership of Azerbaijan then clearly decided for itself that it would give Armenia the last chance.

“But Yerevan did not understand this. After all, if Armenia had entered into negotiations, it would not have subsequently lost so many people, military equipment, and so on. That is, everything turned out as in the Russian proverb: "If you don't want to listen, find out the hard way”. This is, indeed, a very instructive modern lesson in politics, when one of the parties does not want to compromise and fulfill its obligations on the basis of the agreements it has signed. The events of April 2016 clearly showed that the truth is on the side of Azerbaijan! Whoever is right is strong!” he added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz