By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister, Air Force Commander Ramiz Tahirov and Pakistani Deputy Air Force Commander, Air Marshal Aamir Masood have discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries' Air Forces, the Defence Ministry has reported on its website.

At a meeting that was held in Bako on March 29, the visiting Pakistani delegation led by Aamir Masood congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

The sides also discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani Air Forces in the military, military-educational and military-technical spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

Moreover, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and the level of strategic partnership.



It should be noted that in his recent message to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed as high the present level of bilateral strategic partnership relations.

Aliyev noted that the people of Azerbaijan greatly value Pakistan’s resolute and unequivocal position on the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and its unfaltering support and solidarity for its just cause.

"I attach particular significance to the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. I am confident that through our joint efforts, our inter-state relationship, based on mutual trust, support and solidarity, and our productive cooperation in bilateral and multilateral format will continue to progress and expand successfully," he added.

