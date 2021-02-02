By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's national parks have announced Open doors days.

Shirvan National Park, Ghizil-Aghaj State Reserve, Ag-Gol National Park will be open for the public on February 2-3 to mark World Wetlands Day.

If you enjoy watching birds and other wildlife, you might like to visit these parks.

World Wetlands Day is an environmentally related celebration which dates back to the year of 1971 when several environmentalists gathered to reaffirm the protection and love for wetlands.

The World Wetlands Secretary Department is originally from Gland, Switzerland and in accordance to the beginning of World Wetlands Day, the Ramsar convention first attributed this recognition in "the Iranian city of Ramsar on the shores of the Caspian Sea".

World Wetlands Day is celebrated on the second day of February every year, though it was not originally celebrated until 1997.

This day raises global awareness because wetlands play a significant role not only in people but in the planet.

More than 200,000 hectares of wetlands in Azerbaijan, and 100,000 different species of birds gather in these areas in winter.

Azerbaijan's Ag-Gol, Ghizil-Aghaj bays are included in the Convention's Ramsar List as important wetlands.

Shirvan National Park

Established 2003, Shirvan National Parkwas created with a view to the conservation of foremost components of a semi-desert landscape, the protection of goitred gazelles listed in the Red Data Book of Azerbaijan and species of fauna that are typical to this territory. Its functions also envision the implementation of environmental monitoring, public environmental education, as well as creating conditions for tourism and recreation.

A chain of hills is the main terrain that developed as a result of the wind’s work and serves as an excellent refuge and shelter for gazelles.

Gazelle is considered lesser spread species in the world among mammals fauna. In this regard it exists mostly in Azerbaijan, Front, Middle and Central Asia. The territory of Azerbaijan is considered the main existence area of gazelles.

Ghizil-Aghaj State Reserve

Ghizil-Aghaj State Reserve, meaning golden tree, was established on July 3, 1929 by the Committee on Protection of the Ancient and Art Monuments in Lankaran.

It is the first reserve in the country according to area, and the third according to date of establishment.

The Reserve was established for the purpose of protecting, creating conditions for wintering and nesting of migrant, swamp and wild birds in 1929.

Along with the reserve, there is also the Little Ghizil-Aghaj State Nature Protected area with a total area of 10,700 ha.

The reserve was included in the list of UNESCO Ramsar convention "On internationally important swampy areas as the birds' residing places" together with Ag-Gol National Park.

Most species of birds included in the Red Book of Azerbaijan are found in the reserve and adjacent areas. The reserve accounts for 248 species of birds. Such mammals as wild boar, wolf, wild cat, badger, sable, fox, etc. populate this reserve.

There are 54 fish species including clupea, caspian kutum, common carp, wels catfish, sander marinus, common bream, flathead grey mullet in the water basins of this reserve.

Ag-Gol National Park

Ag-Gol National Park was established in 2003 for the preservation of migrating routes, areas of wintering and nesting of waterfowl and wader birds, as well as for breeding of commercial fish species.

The area of 4400 hectares covers the water area of lake Aggyol.

One of the most beautiful lakes in Azerbaijan is located on the territory of Agjabadi and Beylagan regions. This lake is inhabited by many species of birds included in the Red Book of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Red Book of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

These are lesser white-fronted goose, white-headed duck, marbled duck, ferruginous duck, little bustard, little comorant, as well as flamingoes, pelicans, all 7 species of herons and a variety of species of ducks, geese, rails, waders and others. Wolf, jackal, fox, hare, the reed beds and a lot of bats are found here.

