Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry provided a record number of 1,500 private houses and apartments to martyrs' families and disabled war veterans in 2020, thereby fulfilling its plan for the year.

The ministry provided the last 20 private houses to the citizens of this category in Beylagan and Tartar regions.

In the meantime, the ministry fulfilled its plan to provide 400 cars to the disabled war veterans in 2020.

It should be noted that around 9,100 apartments and private houses and 7,150 cars were provided to this category of citizens.

Earlier, the ministry reported that under the president's instructions, the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans from the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments, private houses and cars.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is taking measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression. To this end, from January 1, presidential pensions for people of this category increased by 66.7 percent from AZN 300 ($176.4) to AZN 500 ($294.1). In addition to this pension, martyrs’ families also receive monthly allowances.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry has assigned social benefits to more than 2,700 family members of over 1,100 martyrs that lost their lives in the Patriotic War.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan increased social support payments by 21.5 percent during the period of January-November 2020. According to the results of the eleven months of the year, the population received AZN 5.2 billion ($3bn) on pensions, allowances, targeted social assistance, which is by 21.5 percent or AZN 931.7 million ($548M) more compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

