By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be occasionally rainy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 12. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-5 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 771 mm Hg above the norm. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, rain is predicted in some eastern districts. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-4 °C at night, +6-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, 0 °C and -3 °C in the daytime.

The day might be ufavorable for weather-sensitive people amid the high humidity.

--

