By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular fireworks filled the sky following Azerbaijan's Victory Day Parade held in Baku on December 10. The fireworks thundered in the skies over the Seaside National Park.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan attended the Victory parade that featured more than 3,000 personnel.

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev who was awarded with Zafar Order, commanded the Victory Parade dedicated to the magnificent Victory in Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War - “The Iron Fist” operation.

Nearly 150 military hardware, including the state-of-the-art military equipment, missiles and artillery systems, air defence systems, as well as warships and boats were shown during the Victory Parade. It also featured part of the military booty seized by the Azerbaijani Army from the destroyed enemy during the Patriotic War.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The parade was held in Azerbaijan, following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces.

The war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. A total of 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks.

As part of its counter-offensive operations, Azerbaijan liberated Armenian-occupied regions and cities.

