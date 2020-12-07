By Trend

Azerbaijan and Italy are close friends and strategic partners, Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova said.

Gafarova made the remarks at a meeting with a delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato, Trend reports on Dec. 7 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The speaker of the parliament stressed that this visit serves to intensify the ties between countries and parliaments.

“It is gratifying that cooperation, which historically has ancient roots, has risen to a qualitatively new level after the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence,” Gafarova said. “Mutual visits of the presidents and negotiations have played an important role in achieving such ties. The documents signed between the countries create a solid legal basis for the relations."

Gafarova stressed that relations in the political, economic, cultural spheres are greatly developing.

"Continuation of the political dialogue has a positive effect on the intensification of economic cooperation,” speaker of the parliament said. “Italy is Azerbaijan's most important trade partner in Europe. The trade turnover between the countries amounted to $6 billion in 2019. This figure was $4.2 billion from January through October 2020. "

During the meeting, Gafarova spoke about the high level of cooperation in the cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational spheres.

The speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament highly appreciated the visit of Italian MPs to Azerbaijan during the period when a pandemic is raging in the world, their trips to Ganja and Aghdam cities.

---

