By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will open new routes to connect the newly-liberated lands with the country’s other regions, State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has reported.

Routes connecting urban centers with large villages and settlements will be built to oversee passenger transportation in villages and settlements, which will be built on the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Moreover, it is planned to create regular intra and inter city passenger transportation routes that will connect Baku and other cities of the country, such as Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Barda, Tartar and others to the urban centers.

The planned activities will be implemented under public-private partnership projects, that will give a new impulse to private sector development and an impetus to the development of experience in managing large projects.

Additionally, after the return of the local population to their native places, the number of regular passenger transportation routes will be regulated in accordance with the passenger flow as needed.

Following the war on September 27 and the trilateral peace deal signed on November 10, Azerbaijan liberated its regions that had been under Armenian occupation since the war in the early 1990s.

