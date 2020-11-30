By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Economy and AzerGold CJSC have held a joint campaign to plant trees on the territory of the Chovdar field in Azerbaijan’s Dashkesan district, the company told Trend.

The campaign was organized to increase the area of green space and contribute to ensuring the ecological balance.

Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AzerGold CJSC Rovshan Najaf, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov and other people participated in the campaign.

As part of the campaign, more than 3,000 ash, maple and acacia seedlings were planted. Seeds were planted on a four hectare area. Oak, ash and maple seeds were sown in another area.

Such environmental measures are regularly carried out on the territory of the Chovdar field.

As a result of such campaigns carried out here up till now, more than 10,000 different trees and shrubs were planted, more than 15 hectares of the territory were landscaped.

Moreover, more than 100,000 oak seeds were earlier sown on a 40-hectare-area for its further use in landscaping.

As the mining company engaged in the development of metal deposits, AzerGold pays much attention to the environmental issues and takes all necessary measures to minimize the impact of the production processes on the environment.

Thus, the level of dust content is regularly measured on the territory of the company and water and soil samples are analyzed within the environmental monitoring program.

Moreover, all production wastes are disposed in accordance with legal requirements, mercury and coal waste, waste oils, batteries and PET bottles are sent for recycling.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz