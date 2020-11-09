By Ayya Lmahamad



Pakistan fully supports Azerbaijan’s just position in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Pakistan Ambassador Bilal Haye said during the meeting with Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.



During the meeting, the minister briefed ambassador about another Armenian military provocation towards Azerbaijan starting from September 27. He stressed the crimes against humanity committed by Armenian armed forces against civilians with the use of heavy artillery and missiles.



Jabbarov mentioned that Pakistan’s unequivocal and firm position in connection with the Armenia’s aggressive policy and its unwavering support to Azerbaijan are highly appreciated by Azerbaijani people.



Moreover, the minister strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and expressed his deep condolences to the ambassador.



Likewise, he emphasized that relations between the two countries, based on common religious and cultural values are at the level of strategic partnership. He added that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize the state independence of Azerbaijan and to open an embassy in Baku.



Additionally, the parties agreed to expand trade and economic relations between the two countries, exchange experience in various spheres and so on.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz