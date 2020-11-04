By Laman Ismayilova

The Turkish Youth Foundation (TUGVA) has visited Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The Foundation is a new-generation youth foundation which aims at contribution to the young generations by supporting their social, physical, mental, psychological and spiritual development.

TUGVA board members met with representatives of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora on November 2.

On the same day, the first Azerbaijani-Turkish Youth Forum was held between the youth of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various youth organizations from Azerbaijan and a delegation of young people from Turkey.

In addition, a group of young people from Turkey took part in the virtual forum focused on issues of national interest.

At the end of the meeting, a statement was adopted on the future cooperation of young people from Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as the condemnation of the criminal acts of Armenia and its communication to the world community and the obligations of young people in this regard.

Furthermore, Turkish Youth Foundation members paid tribute to the victims of Ganja terror.

They visited the areas destroyed and damaged as a result of Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan's second largest city.

On October 4, 5, 8, 11 and 17, Armenia fired rockets at Ganja, the second largest city in Azerbaijan. As a result, 26 civilians, including 6 children and teenagers, were killed and 125 were injured.

