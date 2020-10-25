25 October 2020 21:08 (UTC+04:00)
121
An operational meeting has been held under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at the Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense with the participation of the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the commanders of the joint corps located in the frontline zone, Trend reports.
The head of state addressed the operational meeting.
The story will be updated.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz