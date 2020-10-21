By Trend

The news spread by the Armenian Ministry of Defense that military operations are being conducted in the Khudaferin direction is nonsense and does not even require comments, Trend reports citing a tweet of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, which was retweeted by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev.

