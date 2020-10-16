By Trend

Europe must make a choice between Armenia and energy security, in which Azerbaijan plays an important role, the Turkish government told Trend.

The Turkish government noted that the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan is a real threat primarily to the energy security of Europe.

“If Europe is interested in its energy security, then it should put pressure on Armenia in every possible way to comply with the ceasefire. Azerbaijan is an important energy partner of Europe, which needs to diversify its energy resources and Europe should not lose sight of this," the Turkish government said.

The commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor is expected by the end of 2020, which will ensure the supply of gas from the Caspian region to Europe, thereby opening a new route and a new source of energy supplies to Europe, which serves Europe's diversification strategy.

The Southern Gas Corridor project initiated by Azerbaijan is one of the priorities for the EU. The project cost is estimated at $40 billion.

The Southern Gas Corridor includes four projects: Shah Daniz-2, South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, Trans Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP).

Progress in the second stage of development of the Shah Daniz field has exceeded 95 percent.

The expansion of the South Caucasus Gas pipeline and the construction of the TANAP gas pipeline has been fully completed. The practical completion of the construction of TAP was declared.

