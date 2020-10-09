By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on October 10. Mild south-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +13-16 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +13-15 °C at night, +19-21°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 774 mm Hg above-average to 771 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless during the day in some regions, but short-term rain and fog are expected in some eastern areas of the Greater Caucasus. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +9-14 °C at night, +21-26 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, +2-7 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime.

On October 10, weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is favorable for weather-sensitive people.

