Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, Trend reports citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, and stressed their mutual interest in further development of the cooperation.

Bayramov informed Klaar about the grave consequences of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is a serious threat not to Azerbaijan alone, but also to the security of the entire region.

Speaking about the tension observed in the region, the minister informed the special representative about a series of provocative actions carried out by the Armenian side recently, including an attempt of a pre-planned attack by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on July 12 through July 16, 2020, provocations of the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armenian army in the direction of the Goranboy district on August 23, the settlement of Lebanese Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and other subversive activities of Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s FM noted that such activities of the Armenian leadership deal a blow to the process of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations.

Bayramov also highlighted the importance of sending messages to the occupying Armenia and the manifestation of a decisive position on this issue from the international community.

In turn, Toivo Klaar noted the importance of conducting substantive negotiations without preconditions for resolving the conflict peacefully.

"The EU is ready, as before, to take steps to build confidence between the parties," Klaar stressed.

Bayramov and Klaar also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

