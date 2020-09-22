By Trend

Armenia is a threat to international peace and law, Iranian lawyer Nima Dastghoshade told Trend.

According to Dastghoshade, Armenia continued its aggression against Azerbaijan after declaring independence.

"Armenia has occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, which is a gross violation of international law and legal norms," he said.

The lawyer added that Armenia's aggression is contrary to Article 39 of the UN Charter.

"Armenia continues to violate both international law and international peace with its occupation. However, the UN Security Council has approved four resolutions against Armenia and Armenia is recognized as an aggressor, a human rights violator in these resolutions," Dastghoshade said.

“Along with the occupation, the violence and crimes committed by Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territories of Azerbaijan, are already recognized worldwide,” he said.

He went on to add that judging by Armenia's actions, it doesn't seem to be stopping from its aggressive occupant policy towards Azerbaijan.

He also urged on the international law enforcement agencies to put pressure on Armenia, reminding about the 1992 Khodjaly genocide, when innocent Azerbaijans were massacred.

Reminding about the four UN resolutions on Armenia's aggression, he pointed out that this should be a signal to other countries who support Armenia's aggressive policy.

"Support provided to Armenia means the weakening of international law," Dastghoshade said.

The lawyer noted that Armenia's provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district in July 2020, once again reflects that Armenia is a threat to international law and peace.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---