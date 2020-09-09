By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 10. Short-term rain is expected in the afternoon in some parts of the peninsula. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-23 °C at night, +28-31 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, +28-30 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

North-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be rainless in the country's regions. However, rain and hail are expected in mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +17-21 °C at night, +29-34 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz