By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has praised Azerbaijan’s contribution to the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II, in an interview with Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels on the occasion of the opening of the Sambek Heights, a new military-historical museum complex of the Great Patriotic War in Russia’s Rostov Region.

“Azerbaijan has made a worthy contribution to our common victory. A total of 128 Heroes of the Soviet Union are originally from Azerbaijan. Military equipment was produced in Azerbaijan. The enterprises worked day and night,” Aliyev said.

The president stressed that 90 percent of the soldiers of the 416th Taganrog Division, which liberated the Rostov region, were from Azerbaijan.

“The Kaiser Wilhelm Palace was captured by soldiers of this division. A group of servicemen led by Azerbaijani Lieutenant Majidov planted the Victory flag over the Brandenburg Gate” the president said, adding that the 416th Taganrog Division liberated not only Rostov and but also the entire Rostov Region, including the city of Taganrog, after which the division was renamed into the Taganrog Division, as well as other cities - Melitopol, Chisinau, Odessa.

“The 416th Division especially distinguished itself during the brilliant Mozdok operation. In essence, it prevented the capture of Baku by the Nazis, which would have had catastrophic consequences for the outcome of the Great Patriotic War. At that time Azerbaijan supplied 80 percent of fuel and 90 percent of grease oils. If Azerbaijan and its oil fields had fallen into the hands of the Nazis, the outcome of the war would have been completely different,” the president stressed.

Likewise, the president highlighted that Azerbaijan honors the memory of those who fought against Nazis.

“In Azerbaijan, veterans are surrounded by attention and care, and we have always been and are against the glorification of Nazis, for the preservation of historical truth about the role of the Soviet Union in the Victory over fascism.”

“I am sure that the opening of the new memorial will also testify to the fact that we are trying to make sure that the next generations do not forget the courage of our fathers and grandfathers, remember our common victory as a sacred value, know the truth about those who made a significant and decisive contribution to our common victory,” the president said.

It should be noted that the newly-opened Sambek Heights military-historical museum displays thousands of artifacts from family archives, as well as exhibits found on the battlefields. The most modern technologies were used in the creation and activities of the museum.

The museum complex with the total area of about 14 hectares includes the Memorial of Glory, established in 1980 in honor of the soldiers who liberated Taganrog, the museum building with the permanent exhibition "The Don in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945", an interactive platform of military equipment of the opposing sides, "Alley of Memory", a chapel, information and exhibition center.

