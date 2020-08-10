A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 8 August.

The new edition includes articles: President Ilham Aliyev: Situation over COVID-19 under control; Ancient necropolis discovered in Shamakhi; Presidential aide: Azerbaijan’s patience is not endless; Belgrade to investigate use of Serbian-made ammunition in Armenian provocation and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.