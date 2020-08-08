By Trend

Visits of foreign doctors to Azerbaijan are organized on the basis of interstate agreements, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said.

Garayeva made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on August 8, Trend reports.

According to her, the visits have been arranged with involvement of official representatives of these countries.

Garayeva added that in many countries, the number of infection cases is decreasing, and the situation is being taken under control.

“In particular, I want to note that the specialists who arrived [in Azerbaijan] from Italy are representatives of different provinces of the country and are specialized in different fields. We planned in advance what kind of assistance they could provide us upon arriving in Azerbaijan,” she said.

