By Ayya Lmahamad

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population Azerbaijan has provided families of martyrs and disabled Karabakh war veterans with another 109 apartments, the ministry’s press service has reported.

Apartments are located in Hovsan residential complex in Baku.

Addressing the ceremony to hand over the apartments, Deputy Minister Vusal Nasirli said that in line with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the housing program envisaged for families of martyrs and disabled Karabakh war veterans, will be fully completed in the next few years.

He recalled that in 2018, the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans were provided with 626 apartments and private houses, which is three times more than planned. In addition in 2019, 934 apartments and private houses were provided, which is by 50 percent more than in 2018.

In 2020, a record number of 1,500 apartments and private houses will be given to citizens of this category. Of these 1,500 apartments and private houses, 539 have already been provided, and the rest will be provided by the end of 2020, the end of the year.

In addition, in 2018, the ministry provided 265 cars to disabled war veterans and 600 cars in 2019. In 2020, it is planned to issue 400 cars, 150 of which have already been provided. Thus, so far, the ministry has provided 6,900 cars to disabled war veterans.

