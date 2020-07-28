By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 29. Rain is expected in some places at night.

North-east wind will blow and will be replaced by north-west wind in the afternoon, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-26 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, +32-34 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 756 to 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will show 55-65 percent.

North-east wind will be followed by north-west wind in the afternoon.

Coastal water temperature will reach +25-26 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +26-27 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather is expected in some northern and western parts of Azerbaijan. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +21-26 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature +13-18 °C at night, +20-24 °C in the daytime.

Soft northern wind will intensify in Absheron Peninsula on July 29-30, which is favorable for weather-sensitive people.

