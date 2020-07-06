By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has denied as a lie reports on Russia's 'Container' radar system detecting unknown planes allegedly using Azerbaijan's air space to carry out attacks on neighbouring Iran.

“Dissemination of such information is aimed at damaging the Azerbaijani-Iranian relations. It is clear that the information spread in order to damage the good relations between the two countries is nothing but slander,” the ministry reported on its official Facebook page on July 6.

"The report spread by pro-Armenian forces is unfounded and false," the ministr said.

"So far, no steps have been taken against the neighbouring Islamic Republic of Iran from the territory of Azerbaijan and will not be taken in the future," added the ministry.

