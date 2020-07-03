By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 4. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-24 °C at night, +30-34 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +31-33 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg, relative humidity - 60-70 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

South-east wind will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature is expected to be +22-23 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country's regions. Rainy weather and hails are expected in the northern regions in the evening. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +18-23 °C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +12-17 °C at night, +21-26 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

