By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has repatriated 250 citizens stranded on the border with Russia’s South Caucasus Republic of Dagestan due to the lockdown over COVID-19, Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev said at the briefing of Operational Headquarters on June 30.

Hajiyev stated that citizens crossed the border in special buses, and are accommodated by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in receiving and sorting station established near Samur border checkpoint in the Gusar region.

He stressed that first and foremost, they have undergone the appropriate medical examination.

Those arriving by special buses and charter flights are not allowed to leave their homes for two weeks and the electronic permit system for citizens will not be applied to them during this period.

Earlier, on June 23, during the telephone conversation of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and head of Dagestan Vladimir Vasilyev, agreed to increase the number of citizens returning across the state border, in line with instructions of Azerbaijan and Russian Presidents.

It should be noted that, on June 16 Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan has repatriated 2,976 citizens from Russian.

Moreover, Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan closed its borders with Russia over COVID-19 on March 18.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.

