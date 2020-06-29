By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the restoration and conservation work carried out in a part of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve on June 29.

The restoration and conservation work has been carried out on the initiative of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

