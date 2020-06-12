By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has developed new rules for air passenger transportation to follow during the period of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s national flag carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) reported on June 11.

The following measures are introduced at Heydar Aliyev International Airport for departing passengers, according to AZAL’s press service:

- only departing passengers may enter the building of the airport;

- before entering the terminal building, passengers will undergo general disinfection procedure through special equipment - disinfection corridor;

- passengers should wear medical masks in the terminal building (in case of absence of mask, it will be provided by airport staff);

- at the entrance, passengers’ body temperature will be measured; if the temperature is above 37.5 degrees Celsius, they will not be admitted to the flight;

- security screening procedures by aviation security officers will be carried out in accordance with social distance (there are special signs at the terminal for this purpose);

- check-in queues will be monitored by specially assigned airport staff. After check-in, passengers' baggage is disinfected and marked with a confirmation sticker;

- Duty Free shops and restaurants will operate in the departure area (after passing customs and border control), but in compliance with the conditions and regulations of the Operational Staff under the Cabinet of Ministers;

- passengers will be boarded starting from the last rows in the aircraft.

It should be noted that, check-in procedures can also be performed at self-check-in kiosks (for AZAL and Buta Airways flights), as well as baggage can be checked in to the agent at the Bag Drop desk. In order to avoid queues, the airline recommends checking in online on the website or through a mobile application.

Moreover, the following measures are being introduced to follow in the aircraft cabin:

- at the entrance to the aircraft the crew will offer passengers a set of personal protective equipment - medical masks, disposable gloves, as well as disinfectant gel;

- it is not allowed to walk in the cabin during the flight, except in cases of visiting the toilet cabins;

- in order to minimize contacts with the crew during the flight passengers will be offered in-flight meals in sealed packages and disposable tableware. Passengers of business and VIP classes will be offered cards with four pre-set meals, which will also be served in sealed packages.

- if, during the flight, any passenger shows signs of COVID-19 disease, he will be isolated in the rear of the cabin in order to minimize contact with other passengers. A separate flight attendant will be assigned for its care.

During the pandemic, passengers will not be provided with pillows, blankets, tablets or other accessories, except for disposable headphones.

Furthermore, the following measures were introduced to follow upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport:

- all arriving passengers will be sent, in sequence, to measure body temperature and making special tests;

- in case of showing any signs of illness by passenger, they will be taken by medical personnel in a special car to a relevant medical facility;

- passengers with a negative result will be able to proceed to the border control posts by following floor stickers in order to maintain a social distance;

- baggage of arriving passengers will be disinfected and marked with a special sticker;

- people should wait for arriving passengers on the street side of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport Terminal Complex.

Additionally, in order to visualize the rules, Azerbaijan Airlines has prepared a video on the order of passing the above procedures at the airport and on the aircraft. (https://youtu.be/-s-0s4o1L2M)

Likewise, according to the information only passengers passed a COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to departure with a negative result will be admitted to the flight in case of providing a special certificate.

It should be noted that as part of preventive works, disinfection is regularly carried out at all the terminals of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and on board aircraft. The airport has enough closed urns for recycling used masks and other personal protective equipment.

Onboard meals on flights are provided by employees in accordance with all sanitary norms, all disposable appliances are disposed of.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31.

On June 9, the decision was taken to resume domestic air communication with Nakhchivan. The first flight will take place on June 18 at 12:00.

On June 9, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions, that will be effective from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16.

As of June 12, Azerbaijan has registered 8,882 COVID-19 cases and 108 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4,930.

---

