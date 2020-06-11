By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company transported 25 more citizens of Kazakhstan back to their country, local media reported with reference to the company’s press service.

According to the information, 25 citizens of Kazakhstan, 9 citizens of Azerbaijan with residence permits in Kazakhstan and 1 citizen of Georgia, who remained in Azerbaijan due to coronavirus pandemic and closure of borders, were transported to Kazakhstan.

The passenger were transported on “Mercury-1” ferry from Baku port on the evening on June 10 to Kazakh port of Kuryk.

Before departure, all passengers passed coronavirus test, the results of which were negative.

Earlier, on June 3, embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan has sent a letter to ASCO, where expressed their gratitude for company’s contribution to solidarity between two countries in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

It should be noted that from May 13, Kazakhstan approved a new procedure for crossing the state border for the period of quarantine restrictions, according to which the Kazakh port "Kuryk" resumed acceptance of citizens of Kazakhstan and other countries with the right to enter the country.

During May and June, 53 Kazakh citizens and 14 foreign nationals departed from the Baku port.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31.

On June 9, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions, that will be effective from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16.

As of June 11, Azerbaijan has registered 8,530 COVID-19 cases and 102 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4,720.

