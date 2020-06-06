By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan's daily coronavirus infections hit record 369 on June 6, with the total number of COVID-19 cases reaching 7,239 in the country.

Two of the patients - aged 79 and 54 - have died. The number of the recovered patients was 153 today.

As of today, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million, has registered 7,239 cases of coronavirus infections, 4,024 of the patients have recovered and 84 have died.

Presently, 3,131 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals. The health condition of 72 patients out of those 3,131 is assessed as severe, 86 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

The country has carried out 334,863 tests to reveal COVID-19 cases so far.

Azerbaijan imposed a weekend lockdown effective from June 6 till June 8 morning to curb the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown might be in force for up to two months if the conoravirus infections continue to grow, the prime minister announced on June 4.

