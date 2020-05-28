First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrated on May 28.

In a post on her official Instagram account Mehriban Aliyeva says: “I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May - the Republic Day and wish every citizen of Azerbaijan robust health, joy, love and happiness! May our independence last forever! May Almighty God bless our native Azerbaijan! ”

Azerbaijanis founded Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on May 28, 1918 becoming the first Muslim nation to build a democratic republic. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed only 23 months. On April 28, 1920 the Bolshevik 11th Red Army occupied Azerbaijan and the republic collapsed.