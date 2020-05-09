By Trend

The issue related to the construction of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi hydro-junctions and hydroelectric power plants on the Araz River is regulated on highest level, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend.

According to him, in this regard the Azerbaijani and Iranian governments signed an international agreement.

He noted that the agreement reaffirms territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of the 822, 853, 874 and 884 UN Security Council resolutions.

"This agreement has reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in accordance with the requirements of the UN resolutions,” Ganjaliyev stressed. “The agreement also prohibits delegating the protection and operation of these hydropower facilities on a temporary or permanent basis to individuals or legal entities of a third country.”

“This means that only Azerbaijan and Iran can use these two hydro-junctions and hydropower plants. Moreover, after filling the hydropower facilities with water, the current border line between the states will be determined and fixed on the water surface. That is, using the hydropower plant by a third state is impossible," Ganjaliyev said.